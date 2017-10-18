Das sind die besten Naturfotos des Jahres

London. Das Bild rührte die Menschen auf der ganzen Welt: Brutal und ungeschönt zeigt es das Leiden eines Spitzmaulnashornes, dem von Wilderern die beiden Hörner abgehackt wurde. Die Aufnahme aus einem Wildreservat in Südafrika ist nun zur Wildlife-Fotografie des Jahres 2017 gekürt worden.

The outlook is bleak for black rhinos. Museum expert Richard Sabin explains why the #WPY53 winning image matters https://t.co/j4DReQ60fz pic.twitter.com/ehbutLydLL — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) October 18, 2017

Fotograf Brent Stirton erhielt dafür am Dienstagabend im Londoner Natural History Museum den „Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award“. Der Preis gilt als eine der renommiertesten Auszeichnungen für Naturfotografie. In der Begründung der Jury hieß es, Stirton habe die tragische Szene „beinahe majestätisch“ dargestellt. Das Foto sei „symbolhaft für eines der verschwenderischsten, grausamsten und unnötigsten Verbrechen an der Natur“.

Stirton gewann mit seiner Geschichte über die Nashorn-Wilderei zusätzlich den Preis in der Kategorie „Story“.

The #WPY53 Wildlife Photojournalist Award: Story award goes to Brent Stirton from South Africa for Rhino horn: The ongoing atrocity pic.twitter.com/vzo1eqXd6C — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Das sind die Gewinner 2017

Profis und Amateure aus 92 Ländern hatten sich mit beinahe 50.000 Beiträgen um die Auszeichnung beworben. Das Bild des Nashorns wird von Freitag an zusammen mit 99 weiteren Fotografien in einer Ausstellung in dem Museum in London zu sehen sein.

Der Jugendpreis „Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017“ ging an Daniel Nelson aus den Niederlanden für sein Porträt eines Flachlandgorillas aus der Republik Kongo:

Daniel Nelson fotografierte einen Flachlandgorilla. Quelle: Daniel Nelson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

In der Kategorie „Säugetiere“ gewann Tony Wu (USA) mit einem Unterwasserfoto, das Pottwale vor Sri Lanka zeigt:

Das von Tony Wu aufgenommene Foto zeigt Pottwale vor Sri Lanka. Quelle: Tony Wu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Ein weiterer Finalist um die Auszeichnung zum Foto des Jahres war der US-Amerikaner Justin Hofman. Sein Foto von einem kleinen Seepferdchen, das sich ein Wattestäbchen im Meer vor Indonesien gegriffen hat, ging 2017 um die Welt:

Ein Seepferdchen im Meer vor Indonesien. Quelle: Justin Hofman/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The Wildlife Photographer Portfolio Award for #WPY53 goes to Thomas P Peschak. Congratulations @tompeschak pic.twitter.com/eL6byamQxj — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Aaron “Bertie” Gekoski wins the #WPY53 Wildlife Photojournalist Award: Single Image category with Palm-oil survivors. Congrats @AaronGekoski pic.twitter.com/h1O3HFrMTe — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Eilo Elvinger from Luxembourg wins the #WPY53 Black and White category with Polar pas de deux pic.twitter.com/O8jEXCLsOT — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

#WPY53 Earth’s Environments category winner is Laurent Ballesta from France with The ice monster, shot in the freezing water in Antarctica pic.twitter.com/qN4yrIQ4Im — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

And the winner of the #WPY53 Under Water category is Anthony Berberian from France with his image The jellyfish jockey pic.twitter.com/MIhJbVDl62 — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Dorin Bofan from Romania wins the #WPY53 Plants category with his image Tapestry of life, shot on the shore of a fjord in Norway pic.twitter.com/7VPYGQM96b — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

The #WPY53 Behaviour: Birds category winner is Gerry Pearce from Australia with his image The incubator bird pic.twitter.com/Sx3zxRsfb0 — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

The winner of the #WPY53 Behaviour: Invertebrates category is Justin Gilligan from Australia with Crab surprise pic.twitter.com/glj2612Nmu — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Brian Skerry from the USA wins the #WPY53 Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles category with The ancient ritual. Congrats @Brian_Skerry pic.twitter.com/cV9HfjOXa5 — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

#WPY53 Animals in their Environment category winner is Marcio Cabral from Brazil with his image The night raider pic.twitter.com/mkE0KSjTBI — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Peter Delaney wins the #WPY53 Animal Portraits category with Contemplation, his intimate image of a chimpanzee. Congrats @peterdelaney_ pic.twitter.com/UeUdwp1h0a — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

5 1/2-year-old Ekaterina Bee from Italy is the #WPY53 10 Years and Under winner for her dynamic image In the grip of the gulls pic.twitter.com/cWPdvjOqVY — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Ashleigh Scully from the USA wins the #WPY53 11-14 Years category with her image Stuck in. Congratulations @AshleighScully pic.twitter.com/UPt0TKKTrD — Discover WPY (@NHM_WPY) October 17, 2017

Von iro/RND/dpa