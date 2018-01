Die Fantasy-Autorin Ursula Le Guin ist tot

Author Ursula Le Guin is seen in a 1972 photo. Le Guin, the award-winning science fiction and fantasy writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Portland, Oregon, according to a brief family statement posted to her verified Twitter account. She was 88. (The Oregonian via AP)



Quelle: The Oregonian