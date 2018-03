Nach dem Schock

epa05682982 (FILE) A file picture dated 06 March 2016 shows a woman writing messages for the passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on a banner during a remembrance ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the plane's disappearance, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. According to reports released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) on 20 December 2016, the First Principles Review and CSIRO reports, experts agreed that recent analysis of the last two SATCOM transmissions and flight simulations, including Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)'s debris drift modelling results, indicate a higher possibility that the missing plane lies in an area in the Indian Ocean, of about 25,000 square kilometer, further north of the current indicative underwater search area. Flight MH370 disappeared on 08 March 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board, including the crew and passengers. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++



Quelle: EPA