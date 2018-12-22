Ob in Geschäften, Kaufhäusern, im Fernsehen oder im Radio - längst gehören englische Weihnachtslieder zur Einstimmung auf das Fest auch hierzulande dazu. Während deutschsprachige Weihnachtslieder eher Besinnlichkeit und Feierlichkeit ausdrücken, stützen sich viele englische “Christmas Carols” auf beschwingliche Melodien mit einprägsamen Texten.
Dieser Umstand hat dazu beigetragen, dass englische Weihnachtslieder häufiger den Regeln der Popmusik folgen, oder gar selbst ein Produkt der Popmusik sind, als deutsche Vertreter des Genres. Bestes Beispiel: “Last Christmas” von Wham!.
Während klassische deutschsprachige Weihnachtslieder heutzutage eher von Weihnachtschören vorgetragen oder in der Kirche gesungen werden, sind “Jingle Bells” oder “Last Christmas” allgegenwärtig. Das mag nicht jedem gefallen. Spätestens vorm Tannenbaum macht es aber keinen Unterschied mehr, ob auf Englisch oder Deutsch gesungen wird. Hauptsache, Weihnachtsstimmung kommt auf.
Hier gelangen Sie zu den schönsten deutschen Weihnachtsliedern.
Die beliebtesten englischen Weihnachtslieder
Natürlich gibt es auch genügend englischsprachige Weihnachtslieder, die auf traditionelles Liedgut zurückgehen und von denen es mehrsprachige Versionen gibt. Meist kennen wir daher die Melodien, auch wenn der Text fremd ist. Um das auszugleichen, haben wir Ihnen hier die Liedtexte einiger der schönsten englischen Weihnachtslieder - ob besinnlich oder poppig - zusammengestellt.
Hinweis: Mit einem Klick auf den jeweiligen Titel gelangen Sie zum vollständigen Text zum Mitsingen.
• Jingle Bells
• O Come All Ye Faithful
• We Wish You a Merry Christmas
• Deck the Halls
• White Christmas
• Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer
• Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
• O Holy Night
• Joy to the World
• Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
• The Twelve Days of Christmas
• Winter Wonderland
• Little Drummer Boy
• Mary’s Boy Child
Jingle Bells - Liedtext
(Text von James Lord Pierpont)
Dashing through the snow
On a one-horse open sleigh,
Over the fields we go,
Laughing all the way;
Bells on bob-tail ring,
Making spirits bright,
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight.
Jingle bells, jingle bells,
Jingle all the way!
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh.
A day or two ago,
I thought I’d take a ride,
And soon Miss Fanny Bright
Was seated by my side;
The horse was lean and lank;
Misfortune seemed his lot;
He got into a drifted bank,
And we, we got upsot.
Jingle Bells...
A day or two ago,
The story I must tell
I went out on the snow
And on my back I fell;
A gent was riding by
In a one-horse open sleigh,
He laughed as there I sprawling lie,
But quickly drove away.
Jingle bells...
Now the ground is white
Go it while you’re young,
Take the girls tonight
And sing this sleighing song;
Just get a bob-tailed bay
Two-forty as his speed
Hitch him to an open sleigh
And crack! you’ll take the lead.
Jingle bells...
O Come All Ye Faithful - Liedtext
Dieses klassische Weihnachtslied basiert auf der lateinischen Cantio „Adeste Fideles“. Die deutsche Übersetzung lautet „Herbei, o ihr Gläubigen“. Der hier präsentierte englische Text stammt von Frederick Oakeley.
O Come All Ye Faithful,
Joyful and triumphant,
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem.
Come and behold Him,
Born the King of Angels;
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
Christ the Lord.
O Sing, choirs of angels,
Sing in exultation,
Sing all that hear in heaven God’s holy word.
Give to our Father glory in the Highest;
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
Christ the Lord.
All Hail! Lord, we greet Thee,
Born this happy morning,
O Jesus! for evermore be Thy name adored.
Word of the Father, now in flesh appearing;
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
O come, let us adore Him,
Christ the Lord.
We Wish You a Merry Christmas - Liedtext
Von diesem traditionellen englischen Weihnachtslied aus dem 16. Jahrhundert gibt es unterschiedliche Textversionen. Die hier präsentierte gehört zu den ursprünglichsten.
We wish you a merry Christmas,
We wish you a merry Christmas,
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year.
Good tidings we bring
To you and your kin;
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year!
Oh, bring us some figgy pudding,
Oh, bring us some figgy pudding,
Oh, bring us some figgy pudding,
And bring it right here.
Good tidings we bring
To you and your kin;
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year!
We won’t go till we get some,
We won’t go till we get some,
We won’t go till we get some,
So bring it right here.
Good tidings we bring
To you and your kin;
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year!
We all like our figgy pudding,
We all like our figgy pudding,
We all like our figgy pudding,
With all its good cheers
Good tidings we bring
To you and your kin
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year.
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy New Year!
Deck the Halls - Liedtext
(Text von Thomas Oliphant)
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
‚Tis the season to be jolly
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Don we now our gay apparel.
Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
Troll the ancient Yuletide carol.
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.
See the blazing Yule before us.
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Strike the harp and join the chorus.
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Follow me in merry measure.
Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
While I tell of Yuletide treasure.
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.
Fast away the old year passes.
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Hail the new ye lads and lasses
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la
Sing we joyous all together.
Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
Heedless of the wind and weather.
Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.
White Christmas - Liedtext
(Text von Irving Berlin)
I’m dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten
And children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I’m dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white
I’m dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten
And children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I’m dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white
Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer - Liedtext
(Text von Jonny Marks)
Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer
Had a very shiney nose
And if you ever saw it
You would even say it glows.
All of the other reindeer
Used to laugh and call him names
They never let poor Rudolph
Join in any reindeer games.
Then one foggy Christmas Eve
Santa came to say:
„Rudolph, with your nose so bright,
Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight.“
Then how the reindeers loved him
As they shouted outed with glee:
„Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer
You’ll go down in history!“
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing - Liedtext
(ursprünglicher Text von Charles Wesley)
Hark! The herald-angels sing
„Glory to the newborn king;
Peace on earth and mercy mild,
God and sinners reconciled“
Joyful all ye nations rise,
Join the triumph of the skies
With the angelic host proclaim
„Christ is born in Bethlehem“
Hark! The herald-angels sing
„Glory to the new-born king“
Christ, by highest heaven adored
Christ, the everlasting Lord,
Late in time behold Him come
Offspring of a Virgin’s womb:
Veiled in flesh the Godhead see,
Hail the incarnate Deity
Pleased as man with man to dwell
Jesus, our Emmanuel
Hark! The herald-angels sing
„Glory to the newborn King“
Hail the Heaven-born Prince of Peace!
Hail the Sun of Righteousness!
Light and life to all He brings,
Risen with healing in His wings;
Mild He lays His glory by
Born that man no more may die
Born to raise the sons of earth
Born to give them second birth
Hark! The herald angels sing
„Glory to the new-born king“
O Holy Night - Liedtext
Die Ursprünge dieses Weihnachtsliedes liegen in Frankreich. Die englische Übersetzung stammt von John Sullivan Dwight und ist deutlich länger als die unten aufgeführte verkürzte Version. Diese entspricht der Interpretation der amerikanischen Gospelsängerin Mahalia Jackson.
O holy night, the stars are brightly shining
It is the night of our dear Savior’s birth.
Long lay the world in sin and error pining
Till He appeared and the soul felt its worth.
A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices
For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn!
Fall on your knees; oh, hear the angel voices
O night divine,
O night when Christ was born.
O night divine
O night, O night divine!
Joy to the World - Liedtext
Der ursprüngliche Text stammt von Isaac Watts. Der hier aufgeführte Liedtext entspricht der Version der A-cappella-Gruppe Pentatonix.
Joy to the world
Joy to the world
Joy to the world, the Lord is come
Let earth receive her King
Let every heart prepare Him room
And Heaven and nature sing
And Heaven and nature sing
And Heaven, and Heaven, and nature sing
Joy to the world
Joy to the world
Joy to the World, the Savior reigns!
Let men their songs employ
While fields and floods, rocks, hills and plains
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat the sounding joy
Repeat, repeat, the sounding joy
Joy to the world, now we sing
Let the earth receive her king
Joy to the world, now we sing
Let the angel voices ring
Joy to the world, now we sing
Let men their songs employ
Joy to the world, now we sing
Repeat the sounding joy
He rules the world with truth and grace
And makes the nations prove
The light of His righteousness
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His love
And wonders of His love
And wonders, wonders, of His love
And wonders, wonders, of His love
Joy to the world, now we sing
Let the earth receive her king
Joy to the world, now we sing
Let the angel voices ring
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Liedtext
Der ursprüngliche Text dieses viel adaptierten Weihnachtsliedes stammt von Hugh Martin und Ralph Blane. Es wurde speziell für das Filmmusical „Meet Me in St. Louis“ mit Judy Garland aus dem Jahr 1944 komponiert. Hier präsentieren wir die Version von Frank Sinatra:
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on, our troubles will be out of sight
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the yuletide gay
From now on, our troubles will be miles away
Here we are as in olden days
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us once more
Through the years we all will be together
If the fates allow
Hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas now
The Twelve Days of Christmas - Liedtext
Eines der längsten englischsprachigen Weihnachtslieder, aber aufgrund der sich wiederholenden Verse relativ leicht auswendig zu lernen. Zurück geht das Lied auf einen englischen Kinderreim aus dem 18. Jahrhundert. Der Text stammt von James Orchard Halliwell-Phillipps.
On the first day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
A partridge in a pear tree.
On the second day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the third day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the fourth day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the fifth day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the sixth day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the seventh day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Seven swans a-swimming,
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the eighth day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven swans a-swimming,
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the ninth day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Nine ladies dancing,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven swans a-swimming,
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the tenth day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Ten lords a-leaping,
Nine ladies dancing,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven swans a-swimming,
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the eleventh day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Eleven pipers piping,
Ten lords a-leaping,
Nine ladies dancing,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven swans a-swimming,
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
On the twelfth day of Christmas,
my true love sent to me
Twelve drummers drumming,
Eleven pipers piping,
Ten lords a-leaping,
Nine ladies dancing,
Eight maids a-milking,
Seven swans a-swimming,
Six geese a-laying,
Five golden rings,
Four calling birds,
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree!
Winter Wonderland - Liedtext
(Text von Richard B. Smith)
Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?
In the lane, snow is glistening.
It’s a beautiful sight.
We’re happy tonight,
Walking in a winter wonderland.
In the lane, snow is glistening.
It’s a beautiful sight.
We’re happy tonight,
Walking in a winter wonderland.
Gone away, is the bluebird.
Here to stay, is the newbird.
He sings a love song
As we go along,
Walking in a winter wonderland.
In the meadow we can build a snowman
Then pretend that he is Parson Brown.
He’ll say, „Are you married?“
We’ll say, „No, man,
But you can do the job while you’re in town.“
Later on, we’ll conspire
As we dream by the fire
To face unafraid,
The plans that we’ve made
Walking in a winter wonderland
Little Drummer Boy - Liedtext
(Text von Katherine K. Davis)
Come they told me
Pa rum pum pum pum
A new born King to see
Pa rum pum pum pum
Our finest gifts we bring
Pa rum pum pum pum
To lay before the King
Pa rum pum pum pum
Rum pum pum pum
Rum pum pum pum
So to honor Him
Pa rum pum pum pum
When we come
Little Baby
Pa rum pum pum pum
I am a poor boy too
Pa rum pum pum pum
I have no gift to bring
Pa rum pum pum pum
That’s fit to give our King
Pa rum pum pum pum
Rum pum pum pum
Rum pum pum pum
Shall I play for you!
Pa rum pum pum
On my drum
Mary nodded
Pa rum pum pum pum
The ox and lamb kept time
Pa rum pum pum pum
I played my drum for Him
Pa rum pum pum
I played my best for Him
Pa rum pum pum pum
Rum pum pum pum
Rum pum pum pum
Then He smiled at me
Pa rum pum pum pum
Me and my drum
Jingle Bells - Liedtext
(Text von Jester Joseph Hairston)
Mary’s boy child Jesus Christ, was born on Christmas Day
And man will live for evermore, because of Christmas Day
Long time ago in Bethlehem, so the Holy Bible said
Mary’s boy child Jesus Christ, was born on Christmas Day
Hark, now hear the angels sing, a king was born today
And man will live for evermore, because of Christmas Day
Mary’s boy child Jesus Christ, was born on Christmas Day
While shepherds watch their flocks by night
They see a bright new shining star
They hear a choir sing a song, the music seemed to come from afar
Hark, now hear the angels sing, a king was born today
And man will live for evermore, because of Christmas Day
For a moment the world was aglow, all the bells rang out
There were tears of joy and laughter, people shouted
„Let everyone know, there is hope for all to find peace“
Oh my Lord
You sent your son to save us
Oh my Lord
Your very self you gave us
Oh my Lord
That sin may not enslave us
And love may reign once more
Oh my Lord
When in the crib they found him
Oh my Lord
A golden halo crowned him
Oh my Lord
They gathered all around him
To see him and adore (this day will live forever)
Oh my Lord (so praise the Lord)
They had become to doubt you
Oh my Lord (he is the truth forever)
What did they know about you
Oh my Lord (so praise the Lord)
But they were lost without you
They needed you so bad (his light is shining on us)
Oh my Lord (so praise the Lord)
With the child’s adoration
Oh my lord (he is a personation)
There came great jubilation
Oh my Lord (so praise the Lord)
And full of admiration
They realized what they had (until the sun falls from the sky)
Oh my Lord (oh praise the Lord)
You sent your son to save us
Oh my Lord (this day will live forever)
Your very self you gave us
Oh my Lord (so praise the Lord)
Von RND/pf