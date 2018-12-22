Hannover

Ob in Geschäften, Kaufhäusern, im Fernsehen oder im Radio - längst gehören englische Weihnachtslieder zur Einstimmung auf das Fest auch hierzulande dazu. Während deutschsprachige Weihnachtslieder eher Besinnlichkeit und Feierlichkeit ausdrücken, stützen sich viele englische “Christmas Carols” auf beschwingliche Melodien mit einprägsamen Texten.

Dieser Umstand hat dazu beigetragen, dass englische Weihnachtslieder häufiger den Regeln der Popmusik folgen, oder gar selbst ein Produkt der Popmusik sind, als deutsche Vertreter des Genres. Bestes Beispiel: “Last Christmas” von Wham!.

Während klassische deutschsprachige Weihnachtslieder heutzutage eher von Weihnachtschören vorgetragen oder in der Kirche gesungen werden, sind “ Jingle Bells” oder “Last Christmas” allgegenwärtig. Das mag nicht jedem gefallen. Spätestens vorm Tannenbaum macht es aber keinen Unterschied mehr, ob auf Englisch oder Deutsch gesungen wird. Hauptsache, Weihnachtsstimmung kommt auf.

Hier gelangen Sie zu den schönsten deutschen Weihnachtsliedern.

Die beliebtesten englischen Weihnachtslieder

Natürlich gibt es auch genügend englischsprachige Weihnachtslieder, die auf traditionelles Liedgut zurückgehen und von denen es mehrsprachige Versionen gibt. Meist kennen wir daher die Melodien, auch wenn der Text fremd ist. Um das auszugleichen, haben wir Ihnen hier die Liedtexte einiger der schönsten englischen Weihnachtslieder - ob besinnlich oder poppig - zusammengestellt.

Hinweis: Mit einem Klick auf den jeweiligen Titel gelangen Sie zum vollständigen Text zum Mitsingen.

• Jingle Bells

• O Come All Ye Faithful

• We Wish You a Merry Christmas

• Deck the Halls

• White Christmas

• Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer

• Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

• O Holy Night

• Joy to the World

• Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

• The Twelve Days of Christmas

• Winter Wonderland

• Little Drummer Boy

• Mary’s Boy Child

Jingle Bells - Liedtext

(Text von James Lord Pierpont)

Dashing through the snow

On a one-horse open sleigh,

Over the fields we go,

Laughing all the way;

Bells on bob-tail ring,

Making spirits bright,

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight.

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh.

A day or two ago,

I thought I’d take a ride,

And soon Miss Fanny Bright

Was seated by my side;

The horse was lean and lank;

Misfortune seemed his lot;

He got into a drifted bank,

And we, we got upsot.

Jingle Bells...

A day or two ago,

The story I must tell

I went out on the snow

And on my back I fell;

A gent was riding by

In a one-horse open sleigh,

He laughed as there I sprawling lie,

But quickly drove away.

Jingle bells...

Now the ground is white

Go it while you’re young,

Take the girls tonight

And sing this sleighing song;

Just get a bob-tailed bay

Two-forty as his speed

Hitch him to an open sleigh

And crack! you’ll take the lead.

Jingle bells...

O Come All Ye Faithful - Liedtext

Dieses klassische Weihnachtslied basiert auf der lateinischen Cantio „Adeste Fideles“. Die deutsche Übersetzung lautet „Herbei, o ihr Gläubigen“. Der hier präsentierte englische Text stammt von Frederick Oakeley.

O Come All Ye Faithful,

Joyful and triumphant,

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem.

Come and behold Him,

Born the King of Angels;

O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him,

Christ the Lord.

O Sing, choirs of angels,

Sing in exultation,

Sing all that hear in heaven God’s holy word.

Give to our Father glory in the Highest;

O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him,

Christ the Lord.

All Hail! Lord, we greet Thee,

Born this happy morning,

O Jesus! for evermore be Thy name adored.

Word of the Father, now in flesh appearing;

O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him,

O come, let us adore Him,

Christ the Lord.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas - Liedtext

Von diesem traditionellen englischen Weihnachtslied aus dem 16. Jahrhundert gibt es unterschiedliche Textversionen. Die hier präsentierte gehört zu den ursprünglichsten.

We wish you a merry Christmas,

We wish you a merry Christmas,

We wish you a merry Christmas

And a happy New Year.

Good tidings we bring

To you and your kin;

We wish you a merry Christmas

And a happy New Year!

Oh, bring us some figgy pudding,

Oh, bring us some figgy pudding,

Oh, bring us some figgy pudding,

And bring it right here.

Good tidings we bring

To you and your kin;

We wish you a merry Christmas

And a happy New Year!

We won’t go till we get some,

We won’t go till we get some,

We won’t go till we get some,

So bring it right here.

Good tidings we bring

To you and your kin;

We wish you a merry Christmas

And a happy New Year!

We all like our figgy pudding,

We all like our figgy pudding,

We all like our figgy pudding,

With all its good cheers

Good tidings we bring

To you and your kin

We wish you a merry Christmas

And a happy New Year.

We wish you a merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas

And a happy New Year!

Deck the Halls - Liedtext

(Text von Thomas Oliphant)

Deck the halls with boughs of holly

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

‚Tis the season to be jolly

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Don we now our gay apparel.

Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la

Troll the ancient Yuletide carol.

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.

See the blazing Yule before us.

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Strike the harp and join the chorus.

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Follow me in merry measure.

Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la

While I tell of Yuletide treasure.

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.

Fast away the old year passes.

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Hail the new ye lads and lasses

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

Sing we joyous all together.

Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la

Heedless of the wind and weather.

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.

White Christmas - Liedtext

(Text von Irving Berlin)

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the treetops glisten

And children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas

With every Christmas card I write

May your days be merry and bright

And may all your Christmases be white

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the treetops glisten

And children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas

With every Christmas card I write

May your days be merry and bright

And may all your Christmases be white

Rudolph , the Red-Nosed Reindeer - Liedtext

(Text von Jonny Marks)

Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer

Had a very shiney nose

And if you ever saw it

You would even say it glows.

All of the other reindeer

Used to laugh and call him names

They never let poor Rudolph

Join in any reindeer games.

Then one foggy Christmas Eve

Santa came to say:

„ Rudolph, with your nose so bright,

Won’t you guide my sleigh tonight.“

Then how the reindeers loved him

As they shouted outed with glee:

„ Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer

You’ll go down in history!“

Hark ! The Herald Angels Sing - Liedtext

(ursprünglicher Text von Charles Wesley)

Hark! The herald-angels sing

„Glory to the newborn king;

Peace on earth and mercy mild,

God and sinners reconciled“

Joyful all ye nations rise,

Join the triumph of the skies

With the angelic host proclaim

„Christ is born in Bethlehem“

Hark! The herald-angels sing

„Glory to the new-born king“

Christ, by highest heaven adored

Christ, the everlasting Lord,

Late in time behold Him come

Offspring of a Virgin’s womb:

Veiled in flesh the Godhead see,

Hail the incarnate Deity

Pleased as man with man to dwell

Jesus, our Emmanuel

Hark! The herald-angels sing

„Glory to the newborn King“

Hail the Heaven-born Prince of Peace!

Hail the Sun of Righteousness!

Light and life to all He brings,

Risen with healing in His wings;

Mild He lays His glory by

Born that man no more may die

Born to raise the sons of earth

Born to give them second birth

Hark! The herald angels sing

„Glory to the new-born king“

O Holy Night - Liedtext

Die Ursprünge dieses Weihnachtsliedes liegen in Frankreich. Die englische Übersetzung stammt von John Sullivan Dwight und ist deutlich länger als die unten aufgeführte verkürzte Version. Diese entspricht der Interpretation der amerikanischen Gospelsängerin Mahalia Jackson.

O holy night, the stars are brightly shining

It is the night of our dear Savior’s birth.

Long lay the world in sin and error pining

Till He appeared and the soul felt its worth.

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices

For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn!

Fall on your knees; oh, hear the angel voices

O night divine,

O night when Christ was born.

O night divine

O night, O night divine!

Joy to the World - Liedtext

Der ursprüngliche Text stammt von Isaac Watts. Der hier aufgeführte Liedtext entspricht der Version der A-cappella-Gruppe Pentatonix.

Joy to the world

Joy to the world

Joy to the world, the Lord is come

Let earth receive her King

Let every heart prepare Him room

And Heaven and nature sing

And Heaven and nature sing

And Heaven, and Heaven, and nature sing

Joy to the world

Joy to the world

Joy to the World, the Savior reigns!

Let men their songs employ

While fields and floods, rocks, hills and plains

Repeat the sounding joy

Repeat the sounding joy

Repeat, repeat, the sounding joy

Joy to the world, now we sing

Let the earth receive her king

Joy to the world, now we sing

Let the angel voices ring

Joy to the world, now we sing

Let men their songs employ

Joy to the world, now we sing

Repeat the sounding joy

He rules the world with truth and grace

And makes the nations prove

The light of His righteousness

And wonders of His love

And wonders of His love

And wonders of His love

And wonders, wonders, of His love

And wonders, wonders, of His love

Joy to the world, now we sing

Let the earth receive her king

Joy to the world, now we sing

Let the angel voices ring

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Liedtext

Der ursprüngliche Text dieses viel adaptierten Weihnachtsliedes stammt von Hugh Martin und Ralph Blane. Es wurde speziell für das Filmmusical „Meet Me in St. Louis“ mit Judy Garland aus dem Jahr 1944 komponiert. Hier präsentieren wir die Version von Frank Sinatra:

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Let your heart be light

From now on, our troubles will be out of sight

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Make the yuletide gay

From now on, our troubles will be miles away

Here we are as in olden days

Happy golden days of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us once more

Through the years we all will be together

If the fates allow

Hang a shining star upon the highest bough

And have yourself a merry little Christmas now

The Twelve Days of Christmas - Liedtext

Eines der längsten englischsprachigen Weihnachtslieder, aber aufgrund der sich wiederholenden Verse relativ leicht auswendig zu lernen. Zurück geht das Lied auf einen englischen Kinderreim aus dem 18. Jahrhundert. Der Text stammt von James Orchard Halliwell-Phillipps.

On the first day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

A partridge in a pear tree.

On the second day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the third day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the fourth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the fifth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the sixth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the seventh day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the eighth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the ninth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the tenth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Ten lords a-leaping,

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the eleventh day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Eleven pipers piping,

Ten lords a-leaping,

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

On the twelfth day of Christmas,

my true love sent to me

Twelve drummers drumming,

Eleven pipers piping,

Ten lords a-leaping,

Nine ladies dancing,

Eight maids a-milking,

Seven swans a-swimming,

Six geese a-laying,

Five golden rings,

Four calling birds,

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree!

Winter Wonderland - Liedtext

(Text von Richard B. Smith)

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?

In the lane, snow is glistening.

It’s a beautiful sight.

We’re happy tonight,

Walking in a winter wonderland.

In the lane, snow is glistening.

It’s a beautiful sight.

We’re happy tonight,

Walking in a winter wonderland.

Gone away, is the bluebird.

Here to stay, is the newbird.

He sings a love song

As we go along,

Walking in a winter wonderland.

In the meadow we can build a snowman

Then pretend that he is Parson Brown.

He’ll say, „Are you married?“

We’ll say, „No, man,

But you can do the job while you’re in town.“

Later on, we’ll conspire

As we dream by the fire

To face unafraid,

The plans that we’ve made

Walking in a winter wonderland

Little Drummer Boy - Liedtext

(Text von Katherine K. Davis)

Come they told me

Pa rum pum pum pum

A new born King to see

Pa rum pum pum pum

Our finest gifts we bring

Pa rum pum pum pum

To lay before the King

Pa rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum

So to honor Him

Pa rum pum pum pum

When we come

Little Baby

Pa rum pum pum pum

I am a poor boy too

Pa rum pum pum pum

I have no gift to bring

Pa rum pum pum pum

That’s fit to give our King

Pa rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum

Shall I play for you!

Pa rum pum pum

On my drum

Mary nodded

Pa rum pum pum pum

The ox and lamb kept time

Pa rum pum pum pum

I played my drum for Him

Pa rum pum pum

I played my best for Him

Pa rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum

Rum pum pum pum

Then He smiled at me

Pa rum pum pum pum

Me and my drum

Jingle Bells - Liedtext

(Text von Jester Joseph Hairston)

Mary’s boy child Jesus Christ, was born on Christmas Day

And man will live for evermore, because of Christmas Day

Long time ago in Bethlehem, so the Holy Bible said

Mary’s boy child Jesus Christ, was born on Christmas Day

Hark, now hear the angels sing, a king was born today

And man will live for evermore, because of Christmas Day

Mary’s boy child Jesus Christ, was born on Christmas Day

While shepherds watch their flocks by night

They see a bright new shining star

They hear a choir sing a song, the music seemed to come from afar

Hark, now hear the angels sing, a king was born today

And man will live for evermore, because of Christmas Day

For a moment the world was aglow, all the bells rang out

There were tears of joy and laughter, people shouted

„Let everyone know, there is hope for all to find peace“

Oh my Lord

You sent your son to save us

Oh my Lord

Your very self you gave us

Oh my Lord

That sin may not enslave us

And love may reign once more

Oh my Lord

When in the crib they found him

Oh my Lord

A golden halo crowned him

Oh my Lord

They gathered all around him

To see him and adore (this day will live forever)

Oh my Lord (so praise the Lord)

They had become to doubt you

Oh my Lord (he is the truth forever)

What did they know about you

Oh my Lord (so praise the Lord)

But they were lost without you

They needed you so bad (his light is shining on us)

Oh my Lord (so praise the Lord)

With the child’s adoration

Oh my lord (he is a personation)

There came great jubilation

Oh my Lord (so praise the Lord)

And full of admiration

They realized what they had (until the sun falls from the sky)

Oh my Lord (oh praise the Lord)

You sent your son to save us

Oh my Lord (this day will live forever)

Your very self you gave us

Oh my Lord (so praise the Lord)

Von RND/pf