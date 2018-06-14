Menü
Ausstellungen Tilo Baumgärtel lässt malen: Dostojewskis Nelly als Bühnenbild
14:37 15.06.2018
Ausstellungen

im MdbK Leipzig - Tilo Baumgärtel lässt malen: Dostojewskis Nelly als Bühnenbild

Nach einem Entwurf von Tilo Baumgärtel malten Schauspieler am Dresdner Staatsschauspiel während der Aufführung "Erniedrigte und Beleidigte" die Bühnenbilder. Zwei dieser Bilder sind für kurze Zeit im MdbK zu sehen.

Zwei der "Nelly"-Bühnenbilder nach dem Entwurf von Tilo Baumgärtel. Quelle: PUNCTUM / Alexander Schmidt

Nach einem Entwurf und der Anleitung des Leipziger Künstlers und HGB-Absolventen Tilo Baumgärtel (*1972) malten die Schauspieler am Staatsschauspiel Dresden während der Aufführung von "Erniedrigte und Beleidigte" ihr eigenes Bühnenbild. Nelly ist die zentrale Figur aus Dostojewskis Roman, den Sebastian Hartmann jetzt für die Bühne in Dresden inszenierte. Premiere war am 29.03.2018.

Das Museum der bildenden Künste Leipzig - Mdbk - zeigt für vier Wochen zwei dieser Bühnenbilder sowie einen Film von Tilo Baumgärtel und gibt Einblicke in die Entstehung. Baumgärtel lebt und arbeitet in Leipzig.

Tomorrow evening, at the opening of "Tilo Baumgärtel & Sebastian Hartmann. NELLY", certain rooms of the #MdbKLeipzig will be transformed into a stage set. An exhibition that can be seen exclusively in our museum for the period from May 31 to June 24. The opening takes place on May 30, 6 pm. Come and see! Tilo Baumgärtel (@baumgaerteltilo) designed the scenery for the play „Erniedrigte und Beleidigte“ (Humiliated and Insulted) at the @staatsschauspieldresden. During the performance, the actors walk on 5-metre-high ladders to finally paint their own stage set live. The exhibition "Tilo Baumgärtel & Sebastian Hartmann. NELLY" shows exactly these 5x7 metre big canvases as well as a film by Tilo Baumgärtel and gives insights into their emergence. Nelly is the central character of Dostoevsky's novel „Erniedrigte und Beleidigte“, staged by Sebastian Hartmann for the stage in Dresden. Swipe left in order to see a picture of the scenery. Tilo Baumgärtel, NELLY, 2018 Sebastian Hoppe #MdbKLeipzig #MdbKNELLY #thisisleipzig

Ein Beitrag geteilt von MdbK Leipzig (@mdbkleipzig) am

Tilo Baumgärtel & Sebastian Hartmann
NELLY
31.05.–24.06.2018
im Museum der bildenden Künste Leipzig

