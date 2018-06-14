Nach einem Entwurf und der Anleitung des Leipziger Künstlers und HGB-Absolventen Tilo Baumgärtel (*1972) malten die Schauspieler am Staatsschauspiel Dresden während der Aufführung von "Erniedrigte und Beleidigte" ihr eigenes Bühnenbild. Nelly ist die zentrale Figur aus Dostojewskis Roman, den Sebastian Hartmann jetzt für die Bühne in Dresden inszenierte. Premiere war am 29.03.2018.

Das Museum der bildenden Künste Leipzig - Mdbk - zeigt für vier Wochen zwei dieser Bühnenbilder sowie einen Film von Tilo Baumgärtel und gibt Einblicke in die Entstehung. Baumgärtel lebt und arbeitet in Leipzig.

Tilo Baumgärtel & Sebastian Hartmann

NELLY

31.05.–24.06.2018

im Museum der bildenden Künste Leipzig