Bahnvorstand Pofalla wird Geschäftsführer bei Immobilien-Unternehmen Gröner-Group
21:4520.04.2022
Job-Wechsel
Im März hatte Ronald Pofalla seinen Rückzug aus dem Bahnvorstand angekündigt – seit Mittwoch ist klar, wo er künftig arbeiten wird: Der ehemalige Kanzleramtschef wird ab Mai Geschäftsführer bei der Gröner-Group.
Der 62 Jahre alte Ronald Pofalla ist seit rund sieben Jahren im Bahnvorstand und leitet dort das Infrastrukturressort.
Quelle: Christophe Gateau/dpa