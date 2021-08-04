Apotheken in ganz Deutschland stellen wieder den digitalen Impfpass fürs Handy aus. Dazu gehören auch rund 120 Anlaufstellen in Leipzig. Nach Bekanntwerden einer Sicherheitslücke war der Service Mitte Juli vorübergehend eingestellt worden. Vor einigen Tagen hätten die Apotheken schrittweise wieder mit der Ausstellung der entsprechenden Zertifikate begonnen, teilt die Bundesvereinigung Deutscher Apothekerverbände (ABDA) mit.
Der Nachweis der Corona-Impfung im Impfausweis wird durch die Apotheke in einen QR-Code umgewandelt, der dann in eine der dafür vorgesehenen Apps eingelesen werden kann. Laut einer jüngsten Erhebung des Branchenverbandes Bitkom haben 42 Prozent der Smartphone-Nutzer in Deutschland den Impfpass bereits auf dem eigenen Gerät gespeichert, zwei Prozent auf dem Smartphone einer anderen Person. Weitere 41 Prozent wollen sich den digitalen Nachweis künftig besorgen.
Das Handelsblatt hatte im Juli eine Sicherheitslücke in den IT-Systemen aufgedeckt. Einem Bericht zufolge war es gelungen „mithilfe von professionell gefälschten Dokumenten“ auf dem Server einen Gastzugang für einen nicht existierenden Apothekeninhaber zu erzeugen, mit dem dann zwei Impfzertifikate ausgestellt worden seien. Das Bundesgesundheitsministerium und der Deutsche Apothekerverband (DAV) hatten daraufhin mit Sicherheitsexperten an einer neuen Lösung gearbeitet. Das Impfzertifikat werde nun von den über die sogenannte Telematikinfrastruktur (TI) erzeugt, so die ABDA. Alle teilnehmenden Apotheken erhielten dafür entsprechende Updates.
Welche Apotheken in Leipzig den Service wieder anbieten, sehen Sie in unserer Liste unten. Alternativ sind die teilnehmenden Apotheken auch stets aktuell auf dem Portal mein-apothekenmanager.de zu finden.
Diese Leipziger Apotheken stellen den digitalen Impfpass aus:
Adler Apotheke, Hainstraße 9, 04109 Leipzig
Adler Apotheke Liebertwolkwitz, Kirchstraße 5, 04288 Leipzig
Aesculap-Apotheke, Pestalozzistraße 72, 04178 Leipzig
Ahorn-Apotheke, Zschochersche Allee 68, 04207 Leipzig
Albert-Schweitzer-Apotheke, Lidicestr. 5, 04349 Leipzig
Alte Apotheke Gohlis, Gohliser Str. 41, 04155 Leipzig
Andreas-Apotheke, Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 103, 04275 Leipzig
Anemonen Apotheke Mölkau, Engelsdorfer Straße 21, 04316 Leipzig
Apotheke am Bayrischen Platz, Riemannstraße 8, 04107 Leipzig
Apotheke am Diakonissenhaus, Georg-Schwarz-Straße 53, 04179 Leipzig
Apotheke am Ostplatz, Prager Straße 36, 04317 Leipzig
Apotheke am Ratzelbogen, Kiewer Strasse 5, 04209 Leipzig
Apotheke am Sanct Georg, Delitzscher Straße 137, 04129 Leipzig
Apotheke am Stern, Bornaische Str. 109, 04279 Leipzig
Apotheke am Viadukt, Georg Schumann Straße 290, 04159 Leipzig
Apotheke am Wasserturm, Tauchaer Str. 12, 04357 Leipzig
Apotheke an der Elster, Zschochersche Str. 46, 04229 Leipzig
Apotheke im Hauptbahnhof, Willy-Brandt-Platz 5, 04109 Leipzig
Apotheke im HIT Alte Messe, Str. des 18. Oktober 44, 04103 Leipzig
Apotheke im Jupiterzentrum, Jupiterstr. 44a, 04205 Leipzig
Apotheke im Kaufland, Anton-Zickmantel-Str. 42, 04249 Leipzig
Apotheke im Löwen-Center, Miltitzer Strasse 13, 04178 Leipzig
Apotheke im Paunsdorf Center, Paunsdorfer Allee 1, 04329 Leipzig
Apotheke im Sachsenpark, An der Passage 1, 04356 Leipzig
Apotheke Holzhausen, Stötteritzer Landstraße 28, 04288 Leipzig
Apotheke Liebertwolkwitz, Muldentalstr. 43, 04288 Leipzig
Apotheke Marienbrunn, Zwickauer Straße 99a, 04277 Leipzig
Apotheke Mockauer Post, Mockauer Str. 121, 04357 Leipzig
Apotheke Möckern, Knopstraße 21, 04159 Leipzig
Apotheke Paunsdorf, Riesaerstr. 38, 04328 Leipzig
Apotheke Reudnitz, Dresdner Str. 53, 04317 Leipzig
Apotheke Stahmeln, Mühlenstraße 2, 04159 Leipzig
Arkaden-Apotheke, Holzhäuser Str. 112, 04299 Leipzig
Arkana Apotheke, Bautzmannstr. 6, 04315 Leipzig
Arnika Apotheke, Holzhäuser Str. 81, 04299 Leipzig
Auen-Apotheke, Georg-Schwarz-Str. 139-141, 04179 Leipzig
Bach-Apotheke, Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 141, 04275 Leipzig
Balthasar-Apotheke, Permoserstraße 2, 04347 Leipzig
Bären Apotheke, Selliner Str. 15, 04207 Leipzig
Brücken Apotheke, Dieskaustrasse 220, 04249 Leipzig
Brunnen-Apotheke, Bornaische Straße 18, 04277 Leipzig
Carola-Apotheke, Marktstraße 2-6, 04177 Leipzig
Central Apotheke, Grimmaische Str. 16, 04109 Leipzig
Columbus Apotheke international, Dresdner Straße 63a, 04317 Leipzig
Cosmas-Apotheke, Zwickauer Str. 125, 04279 Leipzig
Delphin-Apotheke, Lützowstr. 44, 04157 Leipzig
Domos Apotheke Ludwigsburger Straße, Ludwigsburger Straße 18, 04209 Leipzig
Domos Apotheke Stuttgarter Allee, Stuttgarter Allee 10, 04209 Leipzig
Dorotheen-Apotheke, Pestalozzistraße 10, 04178 Leipzig
Einhorn Apotheke, Jahnallee 8, 04109 Leipzig
Elster-Apotheke, Grassistraße 9, 04107 Leipzig
Engelsdorfer Apotheke, Werkstättenstraße 6, 04319 Leipzig
Europa Apotheke, Dresdner Straße 80, 04317 Leipzig
Europa Apotheke Volkmarsdorf, Dornbergerstraße 10, 04315 Leipzig
Faust Apotheke, Landsberger Straße 4, 04157 Leipzig
Fleming Apotheke, Zwickauer Straße 134, 04279 Leipzig
Fontane-Apotheke, Yorckstrasse 56, 04159 Leipzig
Freudemann-Apotheke Leipzig, Gerhard-Ellrodt-Str. 19, 04249 Leipzig
Friesen-Apotheke, Lindenauer Markt 18, 04177 Leipzig
Goethe Apotheke, Leipziger Straße 70, 04178 Leipzig
Greif-Apotheke Leipzig, Riebeckstraße 9, 04317 Leipzig
Hainbuchen-Apotheke, Waldkerbelstr. 12, 04329 Leipzig
Händel-Apotheke, Wurzner Str. 151, 04318 Leipzig
Hansa-Apotheke, Franzosenallee 12c, 04289 Leipzig
Hegel-Apotheke, Eisenbahnstraße 33, 04315 Leipzig
Herz-Apotheke im Eutritzscher Zentrum, Wittenberger Straße 81, 04129 Leipzig
Hirsch Apotheke, Zschampertaue 2, 04207 Leipzig
Hof Apotheke Leipzig, Brühl 1, 04109 Leipzig
Hofer Apotheke, Hofer Straße 6, 04317 Leipzig
Humanitas-Apotheke Leipzig, Coppistrasse 42, 04157 Leipzig
Johannes Apotheke, Nordstr. 21, 04105 Leipzig
Kopernikusapotheke, Jupiterstr. 48, 04205 Leipzig
Kranich Apotheke, Löbauer Str. 70, 04347 Leipzig
Kronen Apotheke Leipzig, Wiederitzscher Straße 32, 04155 Leipzig
Liebig-Apotheke, Windmühlenstr. 41, 04107 Leipzig
Linden-Apotheke am Westplatz, Friedrich-Ebert-Str. 33, 04109 Leipzig
Lindenthaler Apotheke, Gartenwinkel 1, 04158 Leipzg
Lipsia Apotheke, Kochstr. 60, 04275 Leipzig
Lipsia Apotheke im Westwerk, Karl-Heine-Str. 87, 04229 Leipzig
Löwen Apotheke, Brühl 52, 04109 Leipzig
Luisen-Apotheke, Bornaische Str. 41, 04277 Leipzig
Luther-Apotheke, Wittenberger Straße 38, 04129 Leipzig
Lux Apotheke, Gohliser Straße 24, 04155 Leipzig
Margareten-Apotheke, Arthur-Winkler-Straße 63, 04319 Leipzig
Medici Apotheke, Lützner Straße 164, 04179 Leipzig
Merkur Apotheke, Lützner Str. 145, 04179 Leipzig
Minerva-Apotheke, Georg-Schumann-Str. 355, 04159 Leipzig
Mozart-Apotheke, Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 10, 04107 Leipzig
Nord-Apotheke, Georg-Schumann-Str. 50, 04155 Leipzig
Park-Apotheke, Antonienstr. 1, 04229 Leipzig
Pasteur-Apotheke, Zweinaundorfer Str. 5, 04318 Leipzig
Paulus Apotheke, Lützner Straße 195, 04209 Leipzig
Petersbogen-Apotheke, Petersstraße 36-44, 04109 Leipzig
Phönix-Apotheke, Mockauer Str. 123, 04357 Leipzig
Regenbogen-Apotheke, Windorfer Str. 1, 04229 Leipzig
Richard Wagner Apotheke, Ratzelstrasse 14, 04207 Leipzig
Rosen Apotheke, Könneritzstraße 51, 04229 Leipzig
Rosen Apotheke am Auwald, Rödelstr. 24, 04229 Leipzig
Salinen-Apotheke, Dahlienstraße 22, 04209 Leipzig
Scheffel-Apotheke, Bästleinstraße 6, 04347 Leipzig
Schlehen-Apotheke, Schlehenweg 28 a, 04329 Leipzig
Schwanen-Apotheke Leipzig, Riebeckstraße 65, 04317 Leipzig
Sertürner-Apotheke, Ludwigsburger Straße 5, 04209 Leipzig
Seume-Apotheke, Dieskaustr. 455, 04249 Leipzig
Sonnen-Apotheke, Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 59, 04275 Leipzig
Spitzweg-Apotheke, Riesaer Straße 162, 04319 Leipzig
Stadt-Apotheke, Grimmaische Straße 19, 04109 Leipzig
Stern-Apotheke, Gorkistrasse 48, 04347 Leipzig
Taurus-Apotheke, Hohe Str. 30, 04107 Leipzig
Thomas-Apotheke, Käthe-Kollwitz-Straße 16, 04109 Leipzig
Urs Apotheke, Goldschmidtstraße 30, 04103 Leipzig
Waldbaur-Apotheke, Waldbaurstraße 4-6, 04347 Leipzig
Waldstraßen-Apotheke, Waldstraße 43, 04105 Leipzig
Wiesen-Apotheke, Tauchaer Str. 260, 04349 Leipzig
Wilhelm Tell Apotheke, Georg-Schumann-Str. 103-111, 04155 Leipzig
Zebra Apotheke, Kiewer Str. 30, 04205 Leipzig
Von Robert Nößler und Robin Knies