Leipzig

Apotheken in ganz Deutschland stellen wieder den digitalen Impfpass fürs Handy aus. Dazu gehören auch rund 120 Anlaufstellen in Leipzig. Nach Bekanntwerden einer Sicherheitslücke war der Service Mitte Juli vorübergehend eingestellt worden. Vor einigen Tagen hätten die Apotheken schrittweise wieder mit der Ausstellung der entsprechenden Zertifikate begonnen, teilt die Bundesvereinigung Deutscher Apothekerverbände (ABDA) mit.

Der Nachweis der Corona-Impfung im Impfausweis wird durch die Apotheke in einen QR-Code umgewandelt, der dann in eine der dafür vorgesehenen Apps eingelesen werden kann. Laut einer jüngsten Erhebung des Branchenverbandes Bitkom haben 42 Prozent der Smartphone-Nutzer in Deutschland den Impfpass bereits auf dem eigenen Gerät gespeichert, zwei Prozent auf dem Smartphone einer anderen Person. Weitere 41 Prozent wollen sich den digitalen Nachweis künftig besorgen.

FAQ: Wie komme ich in Sachsen an den digitalen Impfpass?

Das Handelsblatt hatte im Juli eine Sicherheitslücke in den IT-Systemen aufgedeckt. Einem Bericht zufolge war es gelungen „mithilfe von professionell gefälschten Dokumenten“ auf dem Server einen Gastzugang für einen nicht existierenden Apothekeninhaber zu erzeugen, mit dem dann zwei Impfzertifikate ausgestellt worden seien. Das Bundesgesundheitsministerium und der Deutsche Apothekerverband (DAV) hatten daraufhin mit Sicherheitsexperten an einer neuen Lösung gearbeitet. Das Impfzertifikat werde nun von den über die sogenannte Telematikinfrastruktur (TI) erzeugt, so die ABDA. Alle teilnehmenden Apotheken erhielten dafür entsprechende Updates.

Welche Apotheken in Leipzig den Service wieder anbieten, sehen Sie in unserer Liste unten. Alternativ sind die teilnehmenden Apotheken auch stets aktuell auf dem Portal mein-apothekenmanager.de zu finden.

Diese Leipziger Apotheken stellen den digitalen Impfpass aus:

Adler Apotheke, Hainstraße 9, 04109 Leipzig

Adler Apotheke Liebertwolkwitz, Kirchstraße 5, 04288 Leipzig

Aesculap-Apotheke, Pestalozzistraße 72, 04178 Leipzig

Ahorn-Apotheke, Zschochersche Allee 68, 04207 Leipzig

Albert-Schweitzer-Apotheke, Lidicestr. 5, 04349 Leipzig

Alte Apotheke Gohlis, Gohliser Str. 41, 04155 Leipzig

Andreas-Apotheke, Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 103, 04275 Leipzig

Anemonen Apotheke Mölkau, Engelsdorfer Straße 21, 04316 Leipzig

Apotheke am Bayrischen Platz, Riemannstraße 8, 04107 Leipzig

Apotheke am Diakonissenhaus, Georg-Schwarz-Straße 53, 04179 Leipzig

Apotheke am Ostplatz, Prager Straße 36, 04317 Leipzig

Apotheke am Ratzelbogen, Kiewer Strasse 5, 04209 Leipzig

Apotheke am Sanct Georg, Delitzscher Straße 137, 04129 Leipzig

Apotheke am Stern, Bornaische Str. 109, 04279 Leipzig

Apotheke am Viadukt, Georg Schumann Straße 290, 04159 Leipzig

Apotheke am Wasserturm, Tauchaer Str. 12, 04357 Leipzig

Apotheke an der Elster, Zschochersche Str. 46, 04229 Leipzig

Apotheke im Hauptbahnhof, Willy-Brandt-Platz 5, 04109 Leipzig

Apotheke im HIT Alte Messe, Str. des 18. Oktober 44, 04103 Leipzig

Apotheke im Jupiterzentrum, Jupiterstr. 44a, 04205 Leipzig

Apotheke im Kaufland, Anton-Zickmantel-Str. 42, 04249 Leipzig

Apotheke im Löwen-Center, Miltitzer Strasse 13, 04178 Leipzig

Apotheke im Paunsdorf Center, Paunsdorfer Allee 1, 04329 Leipzig

Apotheke im Sachsenpark, An der Passage 1, 04356 Leipzig

Apotheke Holzhausen, Stötteritzer Landstraße 28, 04288 Leipzig

Apotheke Liebertwolkwitz, Muldentalstr. 43, 04288 Leipzig

Apotheke Marienbrunn, Zwickauer Straße 99a, 04277 Leipzig

Apotheke Mockauer Post, Mockauer Str. 121, 04357 Leipzig

Apotheke Möckern, Knopstraße 21, 04159 Leipzig

Apotheke Paunsdorf, Riesaerstr. 38, 04328 Leipzig

Apotheke Reudnitz, Dresdner Str. 53, 04317 Leipzig

Apotheke Stahmeln, Mühlenstraße 2, 04159 Leipzig

Arkaden-Apotheke, Holzhäuser Str. 112, 04299 Leipzig

Arkana Apotheke, Bautzmannstr. 6, 04315 Leipzig

Arnika Apotheke, Holzhäuser Str. 81, 04299 Leipzig

Auen-Apotheke, Georg-Schwarz-Str. 139-141, 04179 Leipzig

Bach-Apotheke, Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 141, 04275 Leipzig

Balthasar-Apotheke, Permoserstraße 2, 04347 Leipzig

Bären Apotheke, Selliner Str. 15, 04207 Leipzig

Brücken Apotheke, Dieskaustrasse 220, 04249 Leipzig

Brunnen-Apotheke, Bornaische Straße 18, 04277 Leipzig

Carola-Apotheke, Marktstraße 2-6, 04177 Leipzig

Central Apotheke, Grimmaische Str. 16, 04109 Leipzig

Columbus Apotheke international, Dresdner Straße 63a, 04317 Leipzig

Cosmas-Apotheke, Zwickauer Str. 125, 04279 Leipzig

Delphin-Apotheke, Lützowstr. 44, 04157 Leipzig

Domos Apotheke Ludwigsburger Straße, Ludwigsburger Straße 18, 04209 Leipzig

Domos Apotheke Stuttgarter Allee, Stuttgarter Allee 10, 04209 Leipzig

Dorotheen-Apotheke, Pestalozzistraße 10, 04178 Leipzig

Einhorn Apotheke, Jahnallee 8, 04109 Leipzig

Elster-Apotheke, Grassistraße 9, 04107 Leipzig

Engelsdorfer Apotheke, Werkstättenstraße 6, 04319 Leipzig

Europa Apotheke, Dresdner Straße 80, 04317 Leipzig

Europa Apotheke Volkmarsdorf, Dornbergerstraße 10, 04315 Leipzig

Faust Apotheke, Landsberger Straße 4, 04157 Leipzig

Fleming Apotheke, Zwickauer Straße 134, 04279 Leipzig

Fontane-Apotheke, Yorckstrasse 56, 04159 Leipzig

Freudemann-Apotheke Leipzig, Gerhard-Ellrodt-Str. 19, 04249 Leipzig

Friesen-Apotheke, Lindenauer Markt 18, 04177 Leipzig

Goethe Apotheke, Leipziger Straße 70, 04178 Leipzig

Greif-Apotheke Leipzig, Riebeckstraße 9, 04317 Leipzig

Hainbuchen-Apotheke, Waldkerbelstr. 12, 04329 Leipzig

Händel-Apotheke, Wurzner Str. 151, 04318 Leipzig

Hansa-Apotheke, Franzosenallee 12c, 04289 Leipzig

Hegel-Apotheke, Eisenbahnstraße 33, 04315 Leipzig

Herz-Apotheke im Eutritzscher Zentrum, Wittenberger Straße 81, 04129 Leipzig

Hirsch Apotheke, Zschampertaue 2, 04207 Leipzig

Hof Apotheke Leipzig, Brühl 1, 04109 Leipzig

Hofer Apotheke, Hofer Straße 6, 04317 Leipzig

Humanitas-Apotheke Leipzig, Coppistrasse 42, 04157 Leipzig

Johannes Apotheke, Nordstr. 21, 04105 Leipzig

Kopernikusapotheke, Jupiterstr. 48, 04205 Leipzig

Kranich Apotheke, Löbauer Str. 70, 04347 Leipzig

Kronen Apotheke Leipzig, Wiederitzscher Straße 32, 04155 Leipzig

Liebig-Apotheke, Windmühlenstr. 41, 04107 Leipzig

Linden-Apotheke am Westplatz, Friedrich-Ebert-Str. 33, 04109 Leipzig

Lindenthaler Apotheke, Gartenwinkel 1, 04158 Leipzg

Lipsia Apotheke, Kochstr. 60, 04275 Leipzig

Lipsia Apotheke im Westwerk, Karl-Heine-Str. 87, 04229 Leipzig

Löwen Apotheke, Brühl 52, 04109 Leipzig

Luisen-Apotheke, Bornaische Str. 41, 04277 Leipzig

Luther-Apotheke, Wittenberger Straße 38, 04129 Leipzig

Lux Apotheke, Gohliser Straße 24, 04155 Leipzig

Margareten-Apotheke, Arthur-Winkler-Straße 63, 04319 Leipzig

Medici Apotheke, Lützner Straße 164, 04179 Leipzig

Merkur Apotheke, Lützner Str. 145, 04179 Leipzig

Minerva-Apotheke, Georg-Schumann-Str. 355, 04159 Leipzig

Mozart-Apotheke, Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 10, 04107 Leipzig

Nord-Apotheke, Georg-Schumann-Str. 50, 04155 Leipzig

Park-Apotheke, Antonienstr. 1, 04229 Leipzig

Pasteur-Apotheke, Zweinaundorfer Str. 5, 04318 Leipzig

Paulus Apotheke, Lützner Straße 195, 04209 Leipzig

Petersbogen-Apotheke, Petersstraße 36-44, 04109 Leipzig

Phönix-Apotheke, Mockauer Str. 123, 04357 Leipzig

Regenbogen-Apotheke, Windorfer Str. 1, 04229 Leipzig

Richard Wagner Apotheke, Ratzelstrasse 14, 04207 Leipzig

Rosen Apotheke, Könneritzstraße 51, 04229 Leipzig

Rosen Apotheke am Auwald, Rödelstr. 24, 04229 Leipzig

Salinen-Apotheke, Dahlienstraße 22, 04209 Leipzig

Scheffel-Apotheke, Bästleinstraße 6, 04347 Leipzig

Schlehen-Apotheke, Schlehenweg 28 a, 04329 Leipzig

Schwanen-Apotheke Leipzig, Riebeckstraße 65, 04317 Leipzig

Sertürner-Apotheke, Ludwigsburger Straße 5, 04209 Leipzig

Seume-Apotheke, Dieskaustr. 455, 04249 Leipzig

Sonnen-Apotheke, Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 59, 04275 Leipzig

Spitzweg-Apotheke, Riesaer Straße 162, 04319 Leipzig

Stadt-Apotheke, Grimmaische Straße 19, 04109 Leipzig

Stern-Apotheke, Gorkistrasse 48, 04347 Leipzig

Taurus-Apotheke, Hohe Str. 30, 04107 Leipzig

Thomas-Apotheke, Käthe-Kollwitz-Straße 16, 04109 Leipzig

Urs Apotheke, Goldschmidtstraße 30, 04103 Leipzig

Waldbaur-Apotheke, Waldbaurstraße 4-6, 04347 Leipzig

Waldstraßen-Apotheke, Waldstraße 43, 04105 Leipzig

Wiesen-Apotheke, Tauchaer Str. 260, 04349 Leipzig

Wilhelm Tell Apotheke, Georg-Schumann-Str. 103-111, 04155 Leipzig

Zebra Apotheke, Kiewer Str. 30, 04205 Leipzig

Von Robert Nößler und Robin Knies