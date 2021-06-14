Menü
Lokales Digitaler Impfnachweis: Diese Leipziger Apotheken stellen ihn aus
Leipzig Lokales

Corona-Impfnachweis: Diese Leipziger Apotheken stellen ihn aus

17:59 14.06.2021
Impfpass fürs Handy - Digitaler Impfnachweis: Diese Leipziger Apotheken stellen ihn aus

Apotheken dürfen seit Montag den digitalen Impfpass fürs Handy ausstellen – doch nicht alle machen schon mit. Die LVZ zeigt, in welchen Leipziger Apotheken der begehrte QR-Code jetzt erhältlich ist.

Der digitale Impfnachweis ist bereits in fast 100 Leipziger Apotheken erhältlich.
Der digitale Impfnachweis ist bereits in fast 100 Leipziger Apotheken erhältlich.
Leipzig

Seit Montag können Apotheken in ganz Deutschland den digitalen Impfpass fürs Handy ausstellen. Dazu wird der Nachweis der Corona-Impfung im gelben Imp...

