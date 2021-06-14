Seit Montag können Apotheken in ganz Deutschland den digitalen Impfpass fürs Handy ausstellen. Dazu wird der Nachweis der Corona-Impfung im gelben Impfausweis durch die Apotheke in einen QR-Code umgewandelt, der dann in eine der dafür vorgesehenen Apps eingelesen werden kann. Nicht alle Apotheken machen mit: Zu Beginn der Aktion machen zwar noch nicht alle Apotheken mit, Stand Montagnachmittag haben sich in Leipzig aber bereits 94 Filialen von Stötteritz bis Gohlis als Teilnehmer angemeldet. Die Zahl der Apotheken, die den digitalen Impfnachweis ausstellen, soll laut Apothekerverband in den kommenden Tagen weiter steigen. Welche Apotheken in Ihrem Stadtteil mitmachen, sehen Sie in unserer Liste unten. Alternativ sind die teilnehmenden Apotheken auf dem Portal mein-apothekenmanager.de zu finden. Tipp: Wie komme ich in Sachsen an den digitalen Impfpass Diese Leipziger Apotheken stellen den digitalen Impfpass aus: Adler Apotheke, Hainstraße 9, 04109 Leipzig Löwen Apotheke, Brühl 52, 04109 Leipzig Central Apotheke, Grimmaische Str. 16, 04109 Leipzig Apotheke im Hauptbahnhof, Willy-Brandt-Platz 5, 04109 Leipzig Thomas-Apotheke, Käthe-Kollwitz-Straße 16, 04109 Leipzig Linden-Apotheke am Westplatz, Friedrich-Ebert-Str. 33, 04109 Leipzig Einhorn Apotheke, Jahnallee 8, 04109 Leipzig Urs Apotheke, Goldschmidtstraße 30, 04103 Leipzig Liebig-Apotheke, Windmühlenstr. 41, 04107 Leipzig Mozart-Apotheke, Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 10, 04107 Leipzig Apotheke am Bayrischen Platz, Riemannstraße 8, 04107 Leipzig Elster-Apotheke, Grassistraße 9, 04107 Leipzig Waldstraßen-Apotheke, Waldstraße 43, 04105 Leipzig Sonnen-Apotheke, Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 59, 04275 Leipzig Lux Apotheke, Gohliser Straße 24, 04155 Leipzig Apotheke am Ostplatz, Prager Straße 36, 04317 Leipzig Apotheke Reudnitz, Dresdner Str. 53, 04317 Leipzig Hegel-Apotheke, Eisenbahnstraße 33, 04315 Leipzig Columbus Apotheke international, Dresdner Straße 63a, 04317 Leipzig Europa Apotheke, Dresdner Straße 80, 04317 Leipzig Andreas-Apotheke, Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 103, 04275 Leipzig Europa Apotheke Volkmarsdorf, Dornbergerstraße 10, 04315 Leipzig Greif-Apotheke Leipzig, Riebeckstraße 9, 04317 Leipzig Lipsia Apotheke, Kochstr. 60, 04275 Leipzig Schwanen-Apotheke Leipzig, Riebeckstraße 65, 04317 Leipzig Waldbaur-Apotheke, Waldbaurstraße 4-6, 04347 Leipzig Delphin-Apotheke, Lützowstr. 44, 04157 Leipzig Luther-Apotheke, Wittenberger Straße 38, 04129 Leipzig Alpha Apotheke, Nonnenstraße 44, 04229 Leipzig Friesen-Apotheke, Lindenauer Markt 18, 04177 Leipzig Rosen Apotheke, Könneritzstraße 51, 04229 Leipzig Carola-Apotheke, Marktstraße 2-6, 04177 Leipzig Kronen Apotheke Leipzig, Wiederitzscher Straße 32, 04155 Leipzig Humanitas-Apotheke Leipzig, Coppistrasse 42, 04157 Leipzig Arkana Apotheke, Bautzmannstr. 6, 04315 Leipzig Hofer Apotheke, Hofer Straße 6, 04317 Leipzig Faust Apotheke, Landsberger Straße 4, 04157 Leipzig Lipsia Apotheke im Westwerk, Karl-Heine-Str. 87, 04229 Leipzig Saxonia-Apotheke, Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 167, 04277 Leipzig Rosen Apotheke am Auwald, Rödelstr. 24, 04229 Leipzig Stern-Apotheke, Gorkistrasse 48, 04347 Leipzig Brunnen-Apotheke, Bornaische Straße 18, 04277 Leipzig Händel-Apotheke, Wurzner Str. 151, 04318 Leipzig Park-Apotheke, Antonienstr. 1, 04229 Leipzig Scheffel-Apotheke, Bästleinstraße 6, 04347 Leipzig Apotheke am Diakonissenhaus, Georg-Schwarz-Straße 53, 04179 Leipzig Luisen-Apotheke, Bornaische Str. 41, 04277 Leipzig Regenbogen-Apotheke, Windorfer Str. 1, 04229 Leipzig Viktoria-Apotheke, Ferdinand-Jost-Str. 44, 04299 Leipzig Kranich Apotheke, Löbauer Str. 70, 04347 Leipzig Apotheke Möckern, Knopstraße 21, 04159 Leipzig Apotheke Marienbrunn, Zwickauer Straße 99a, 04277 Leipzig Arkaden-Apotheke, Holzhäuser Str. 112, 04299 Leipzig Körner-Apotheke, Dieskaustraße 51, 04229 Leipzig Merkur Apotheke, Lützner Str. 145, 04179 Leipzig Anemonen Apotheke Mölkau, Engelsdorfer Straße 21, 04316 Leipzig Auen-Apotheke, Georg-Schwarz-Str. 139-141, 04179 Leipzig Fleming Apotheke, Zwickauer Straße 134, 04279 Leipzig Apotheke Mockauer Post, Mockauer Str. 121, 04357 Leipzig Phönix-Apotheke, Mockauer Str. 123, 04357 Leipzig Apotheke am Sanct Georg, Delitzscher Straße 137, 04129 Leipzig Apotheke am Viadukt, Georg Schumann Straße 290, 04159 Leipzig Apotheke Paunsdorf, Riesaerstr. 38, 04328 Leipzig Apotheke am Stern, Bornaische Str. 109, 04279 Leipzig Apotheke am Wasserturm, Tauchaer Str. 12, 04357 Leipzig Minerva-Apotheke, Georg-Schumann-Str. 355, 04159 Leipzig Salinen-Apotheke, Dahlienstraße 22, 04209 Leipzig Richard Wagner Apotheke, Ratzelstrasse 14, 04207 Leipzig Brücken Apotheke, Dieskaustrasse 220, 04249 Leipzig Albert-Schweitzer-Apotheke, Lidicestr. 5, 04349 Leipzig Dorotheen-Apotheke, Pestalozzistraße 10, 04178 Leipzig Freudemann-Apotheke Leipzig, Gerhard-Ellrodt-Str. 19, 04249 Leipzig Goethe Apotheke, Leipziger Straße 70, 04178 Leipzig Hansa-Apotheke, Franzosenallee 12c, 04289 Leipzig Hainbuchen-Apotheke, Waldkerbelstr. 12, 04329 Leipzig Engelsdorfer Apotheke, Werkstättenstraße 6, 04319 Leipzig Schlehen-Apotheke, Schlehenweg 28 a, 04329 Leipzig Sertürner-Apotheke, Ludwigsburger Straße 5, 04209 Leipzig Paulus Apotheke, Lützner Straße 195, 04209 Leipzig Apotheke Stahmeln, Mühlenstraße 2, 04159 Leipzig Aesculap-Apotheke, Pestalozzistraße 72, 04178 Leipzig Apotheke im Sachsenpark, An der Passage 1, 04356 Leipzig Margareten-Apotheke, Arthur-Winkler-Straße 63, 04319 Leipzig Apotheke Holzhausen, Stötteritzer Landstraße 28, 04288 Leipzig Wiesen-Apotheke, Tauchaer Str. 260, 04349 Leipzig Apotheke am Ratzelbogen, Kiewer Strasse 5, 04209 Leipzig Apotheke im Jupiterzentrum, Jupiterstr. 44a, 04205 Leipzig Kopernikusapotheke, Jupiterstr. 48, 04205 Leipzig Spitzweg-Apotheke, Riesaer Straße 162, 04319 Leipzig Bären Apotheke, Selliner Str. 15, 04207 Leipzig Ahorn-Apotheke, Zschochersche Allee 68, 04207 Leipzig Seume-Apotheke, Dieskaustr. 455, 04249 Leipzig Apotheke Liebertwolkwitz, Muldentalstr. 43, 04288 Leipzig Adler Apotheke Liebertwolkwitz, Kirchstraße 5, 04288 Leipzig Von Robin Knies