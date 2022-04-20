Menü
Unternehmen Bahnvorstand Pofalla wird Geschäftsführer bei Immobilien-Unternehmen Gröner-Group
Leipzig Unternehmen

Bahnvorstand Pofalla wird Geschäftsführer bei Immobilien-Unternehmen Gröner-Group

Partner im Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland
21:45 20.04.2022
Job-Wechsel - Bahnvorstand Pofalla wird Geschäftsführer bei Immobilien-Unternehmen Gröner-Group

Im März hatte Ronald Pofalla seinen Rückzug aus dem Bahnvorstand angekündigt – seit Mittwoch ist klar, wo er künftig arbeiten wird: Der ehemalige Kanzleramtschef wird ab Mai Geschäftsführer bei der Gröner-Group.

Der 62 Jahre alte Ronald Pofalla ist seit rund sieben Jahren im Bahnvorstand und leitet dort das Infrastrukturressort.
Der 62 Jahre alte Ronald Pofalla ist seit rund sieben Jahren im Bahnvorstand und leitet dort das Infrastrukturressort. Quelle: Christophe Gateau/dpa
Berlin/Leipzig

Der frühere Kanzleramtschef und Noch-Bahnvorstand Ronald Pofalla wird ab Mai Geschäftsführer bei der Gröner-Group, einer Immobilien-Entwicklungsgesell...

