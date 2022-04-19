Menü
Suche
Leipziger Volkszeitung | Ihre Zeitung aus Leipzig
Anmelden
Anzeigen & Märkte
Shops
E-Paper
Abo
Panorama Besuch zu Ostern: Alligator läuft durch Vorgärten
Nachrichten Panorama

Alligator läuft in Florida durch Vorgärten

Partner im Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland
10:25 19.04.2022
Panorama Tiere Besuch zu Ostern: Alligator läuft durch Vorgärten

Zu einigen Familien in Florida kam nicht der Osterhase, sondern ein Alligator. Ein Video zeigt, wie das etwa drei Meter große Tier durch ihre Vorgärten spaziert.

Ein Alligator schwimmt in einem flachen Gewässer (Archivbild).
Ein Alligator schwimmt in einem flachen Gewässer (Archivbild). Quelle: Andre Penner/AP/dpa
Anzeige
Venice

Die Polizei in Florida hat einen Alligator in einem Vorgarten gesichtet. Das etwa drei Meter große Tier sei am Ostermorgen durch Venice an der Golfküste gestromert und habe schließlich in einem öffentlichen Teich ein Bad genommen, teilte das Sheriffbüro von Sarasota County über Facebook mit und veröffentlichte ein Video.

Mehr zum Thema

„Dackel-Day“ in München: 300 Hunde und ihre Besitzer treffen sich im Olympiapark

Zwei Meter langer Python in japanischer Großstadt auf der Flucht

Augen auf am Strand: Seltene Tiere an der Nordsee beobachten

Was aus dem Osterhasen geworden sei, wisse man nicht. Einwohner sollten sich aber auf jeden Fall vor dem Alligator hüten. Die Wildtierbehörde sei informiert.

RND/AP

Newsletter abonnieren
Mehr aus Panorama
Panorama Kriminalität - 54-Jährige tötet in Schrebergarten mutmaßlich 75-jährigen Ehemann
09:42 Uhr
Panorama Kriminalität - Uni-Rektor nach Amoklauf in Heidelberg: „Was passiert ist, gehört jetzt zu unserer Geschichte“
09:40 Uhr
Panorama Unwetter - Nach Unwettern und Überschwemmungen: Südafrika ruft nationalen Katastrophenfall aus
08:50 Uhr
Nach Oben