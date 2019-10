View this post on Instagram

adidas Blackburn SPZL from adidas Spezial AW19. Image by @gary_watsongraphicdesign and @nathandamour. In keeping with the aesthetic of the adidas ‘city series’ featuring a colourway inspired by the red rose of Lancashire. These are built on the Athens tooling with a completely new upper pattern (the toe box is my favourite of any Spezial release to date) and Mod Trefoil branded tongue (as was used on the GT Manchester SPZL). 200 pairs of a ‘Nightsafe’ edition of these shoes will be available exclusively from the adidas Spezial exhibition in Blackburn. These 200 pairs will have a Nightsafe branded footbed and the brown leather Spezial swing tag will be in red leather. Priced at £100 - all proceeds from these shoes will go to @nightsafebwd to support the incredible work they are doing for youth homelessness in Blackburn. Release details will be announced ahead of the Spezial exhibition opening. Thanks to @bwdcouncil and @rovers. #adidasspezial #blackburn #britishtextilebiennal #nightsafe