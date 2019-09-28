Prinz Harrys Ehefrau Meghan hat in Südafrika einer vergewaltigten und ermordeten Südafrikanerin gedacht. Der Tod der 19-jährigen Studentin Uyinene Mrwetyana im August habe die Menschen mobilisiert, gegen sexuelle Gewalt in Südafrika einzutreten, hieß es am Samstag auf Harrys und Meghans Instagram-Seite. Es sei ein "kritischer Punkt für die Zukunft der Frauenrechte" in dem Land.
Meghan, die Herzogin von Sussex, knotete an einer improvisierten Gedenkstätte vor einer Postfiliale, wo die junge Frau angegriffen worden war, ein Band fest. Der Besuch dort sei ihr persönlich wichtig gewesen, hieß es von den Royals. Sie und Harry hätten den tragischen Fall aus der Ferne verfolgt. Meghan habe sich nun auch mit Mrwetyanas Mutter getroffen und ihr ihr Beileid ausgesprochen.
“Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in South Africa, please see link in bio. #AmINext
In Südafrika werden jeden Tag mehr als 100 Vergewaltigungen gemeldet. Selbst Präsident Cyril Ramaphosa sagt, sein Land sei "einer der unsichersten Orte der Welt, um eine Frau zu sein". Er versprach ein härteres Vorgehen gegen die Täter, viele Südafrikanerinnen glauben aber nicht, dass viel passiert.
