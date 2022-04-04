Popstar Miley Cyrus hat sich mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Das teilte die 29-Jährige bei Twitter mit. Gewundert habe sie sich über ihre Infektion nicht. „Um die Welt reisen, für 100.000 Leute pro Nacht spielen und Hunderte von Fans am Tag treffen. Dann sind die Chancen, Corona zu bekommen, ziemlich hoch“, schrieb die Sängerin bei dem Kurznachrichtendienst. Cyrus fügte über ihren Gesundheitszustand hinzu: „Mir geht es gut, also macht euch keine Sorgen.“
Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it.— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022
Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time!— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022
Miley Cyrus verpasst Auftritt für Wohltätigkeitsorganisation
Ihre Corona-Infektion hat Auswirkungen auf einen ihrer Auftritte. Auf Twitter schrieb die Sängerin weiter, dass sie nicht bei einer ausverkauften Veranstaltung des Janie‘s Fund auftreten könne, „was nervig ist, weil es eine Wohltätigkeitsorganisation ist, die mir und meinem Freund Steven Tyler sehr wichtig ist“.
RND/nis