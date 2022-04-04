Menü
Promis Miley Cyrus hat sich mit Corona infiziert
Nachrichten Promis

Miley Cyrus mit Corona infiziert – Sängerin wundert sich nicht

10:17 04.04.2022
Promis Coronavirus Miley Cyrus hat sich mit Corona infiziert

Jetzt hat es auch Miley Cyrus erwischt: Die Sängerin hat sich mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Warum sie sich darüber nicht wundert, erklärt die 29-Jährige in einem Tweet.

US-Popstar Miley Cyrus.
US-Popstar Miley Cyrus. Quelle: Jordan Strauss/Invision/dpa
Popstar Miley Cyrus hat sich mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Das teilte die 29-Jährige bei Twitter mit. Gewundert habe sie sich über ihre Infektion nicht. „Um die Welt reisen, für 100.000 Leute pro Nacht spielen und Hunderte von Fans am Tag treffen. Dann sind die Chancen, Corona zu bekommen, ziemlich hoch“, schrieb die Sängerin bei dem Kurznachrichtendienst. Cyrus fügte über ihren Gesundheitszustand hinzu: „Mir geht es gut, also macht euch keine Sorgen.“

Ihre Corona-Infektion hat Auswirkungen auf einen ihrer Auftritte. Auf Twitter schrieb die Sängerin weiter, dass sie nicht bei einer ausverkauften Veranstaltung des Janie‘s Fund auftreten könne, „was nervig ist, weil es eine Wohltätigkeitsorganisation ist, die mir und meinem Freund Steven Tyler sehr wichtig ist“.

