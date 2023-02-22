Hello Man City-Fans – important information before the CL-game

Because of a public transport strike there are no trams running to the Red Bull Arena today. Here you can find out more about how you can get from the city centre to the football game.

Leipzig. Dear Manchester City Fans, the Leipziger Volkszeitung wishes you a warm welcome! Because of a public transport strike there are no trams running to the Red Bull Arena today. Here you can find out more about how you can get from the city centre to the football game.

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

You can reach the stadium by foot from Leipzig’s central station via Tröndlinring and Jahnallee in about 30 minutes.

How to get to the stadium by bike and e-scooter

You can also get to the Red Bull Arena by bike. If you have your own bike, you can park it at the so-called bicycle garage at the Festwiese in front of the stadium. There is space there for 1300 bikes.

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

You can also rent a bike on the LeipzigMove App. They are provided by NextBike and using them costs 1 euro for every 15 minutes. You can leave these bikes for free in the marked areas in the app, there are many of these areas around the arena as well. If you book your bike with the LeipzigMove App, you get ten 15-minute trips per month for free.

It is also possible to travel to the stadium with an e-scooter which you can leave at the parking lot of the Quarterback Immobilien Arena, east of the Festwiese. The scooters cost 19 cents per minute on top of a one euro rental fee.

Taxi services in Leipzig

Taxis are a more comfortable alternative for getting to the Red Bull Arena. There are several taxi companies in Leipzig where you call a car by phone. The central taxi stop is located in front of the main station. Taxis can also be booked via the LeipzigMove app as well as the taxi app Freenow.

We wish you a pleasant stay in Leipzig!

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

Weiterlesen nach der Anzeige

Your

Leipziger Volkszeitung